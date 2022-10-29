Video alleging that Diamond Appiah was once Mzbel’s backup dancer resurfaces

A video that captures an artiste promoter alleging that Diamond Appiah was once a backup dancer for Mzbel back in the days when she was actively doing music has resurfaced on the internet.

Speaking on the Sammy Flex show in March 2022, the unidentified gentleman buttressed his claims with an instance when he came face-to-face with diamond Appiah rigorously dancing on stage at an event in Equatorial Guinea.



The said video has re-emerged at the exact time Mzbel and Diamond Appiah seem to have started a fresh banter.



Currently on social media, Diamond has taken a dig at Mzbel by seconding to Abeiku Santana’s claims that the singer is a former artiste.



Diamond was vibing to Mzbel’s ‘Asibolanga’s tune while teasing the ‘16 years' hitmaker with the ‘former artiste’ tag.



Unperturbed, Mzbel rather saw this as a profitable move adding that Diamond’s video has further boosted her track.

But in the midst of the back-and-forth, with both parties seeking to hit each other the hardest, the video in which it was alleged that Diamond was once the backup dancer of Mzbel has popped up.



In the said video, the unidentified artiste promoter said he, together with artistes like KK Fosu, Kofi Nti, and others went for that particular show where Diamond was seen performing for Mzbel on stage.



He added that Diamond Appiah even fell from stage in the process.



“I remember in Equitorial Guinea, Kofi Nti, KK Fosu and myself went for a show. Diamond Appiah was part because she was Mzbel’s dancer at that time. She was once Mzbel’s dancer. She even fell from stage during that event,” he stated.



Watch the video below:









