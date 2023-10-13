Video of Davido, Chioma leaving the hospital with their new born twins

A video of singer Davido and his wife, Chioma leaving the hospital after the birth of their twins is making rounds.

The couple welcomed a set of twins this week in Atlanta, United States.



In the video, Chioma was seen sitting on a chair and holding her babies with Davido standing at her side as billionaire businessman and father to singer, Adedeji Adeleke took a video of them.



Proud Adeleke was heard expressing his excitement at the birth of his grandchildren, while announcing that the first ride of the twins would be in his Bentley.



"Grandpa is the photographer, hello Atlanta, hello world, we are having our first car ride. Our first ride is a Bentley," he said.



This would be the first footage of the couple since the birth of their twins.

Fans and well wishers trooped to social media to congratulate Davido and Chioma on their children's birth.



tastesensationbyvee: Congratulations this is a huge one for us Wey be 30BG



big__cobz: Lati is Davido's closest. Happy to see Chioma smiling again. Congratulations



princess_is_royalty1: We have finally seen Chy! Congrats to them! May God bless everyone seeking for the fruit of the womb. Double blessings for your stress



Watch the video below;





