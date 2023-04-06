0
Menu
Entertainment

Video of Davido's sister praying for him before London concert causes stir online

DAVIDO BROWN3.png Nigerian singer, Davido

Thu, 6 Apr 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

A video of Nigerian singer, Davido, being offered prayers by his elder sister Sharon Adeleke, has surfaced online amidst reactions.

Prior to the singer's performance in London, Sharon was seen in the video laying hands on the 'Jowo' hitmaker.

After the intensive prayers, they had some chit-chat and then gave each other a passionate hug.

Social media users are touched and others are seemingly impressed by Davido's elder sister assuming the 'motherly role'.

They have also patted Sharon on the back for always supporting her brother adding that their mother would be glad wherever she is.

Read the comments here:

nwunye_bigman1: "She has always been supportive"

josephorukpe: "This is exactly what my sister will do"

sabigirlfashion: "Prayer is the master key, has always been and will always be I'm happy he's got a sister like SHaron in his corner"

hydeeskitchen: "Big sis in the house always want the best for their junior ones Amin"

homeappliancesnaija: "That’s his mum on earth… love their bond…"

browngirlspecial: "Sister Sharon and praying for him"

sallykay_: "Me with my brother since I found My Jesus. Praying is the best. Speaking to your father and your best friend all in one."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Tattle Room ???????? ???? (@thetattleroomng)

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha