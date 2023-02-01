Video of Fella Makafui cruising on a yacht goes viral

Ghanaian actress cum influencer, Fella Makafui

Ghanaian socialite, Precious Makafui Frimpong, popularly known as ‘Fella Makafui’, has been spotted living her best life in the United States.

It appears the actress took time off work and family to spend some ‘Me time’.



The actress seems to be enjoying her vacation and this is evident in a series of hot shots shared on her social media walls.



Rocking a coffee brown Fendi bikini wear, with some ‘popping’ curly hair, Fella struck a series of hot poses on a yacht that netizens are drooling over.



She was captured in the company of one of her friends who was spotted in one of the pictures.



In one of the videos, the ‘mother of one’ was seen enjoying the ride while ‘flexing’ her banging body.

Her post has since gathered over 80,000 likes and 700 comments.

















