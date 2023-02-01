10
Menu
Entertainment

Video of Fella Makafui cruising on a yacht goes viral

FELLA YACHT.png Ghanaian actress cum influencer, Fella Makafui

Wed, 1 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian socialite, Precious Makafui Frimpong, popularly known as ‘Fella Makafui’, has been spotted living her best life in the United States.

It appears the actress took time off work and family to spend some ‘Me time’.

The actress seems to be enjoying her vacation and this is evident in a series of hot shots shared on her social media walls.

Rocking a coffee brown Fendi bikini wear, with some ‘popping’ curly hair, Fella struck a series of hot poses on a yacht that netizens are drooling over.

She was captured in the company of one of her friends who was spotted in one of the pictures.

In one of the videos, the ‘mother of one’ was seen enjoying the ride while ‘flexing’ her banging body.

Her post has since gathered over 80,000 likes and 700 comments.







View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Biggest Fella (@fellamakafui)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Yes Ghana Online (@yesghanaonline)





EB/AE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals
Jubilee House fights NPP National Executives, MPs over calls for early congress
Tamale South seat is open, but no challenger will get 2% - Haruna Iddrisu
Rev. Kusi Boateng registers new company this year – Ablakwa reveals
I have gone into a covenant with God to deal with Mahama – Akua Donkor
What Otumfuo told Alan Kyerematen when he called on him at Manhyia
Three times Speaker Bagbin 'clashed' with Muntaka
‘Powerful’ Haruna Iddrisu may go unopposed in primaries – Asiedu Nketiah
Love is a scam, it's like a joke – Yvonne Nelson explains
Related Articles: