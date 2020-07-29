Tabloid News

Video of Ghanaian woman being flogged for 'fornicating' goes viral

Excerpts from the Ghanaian woman being flogged

A video of a Ghanaian woman being flogged by a Ghanaian family for allegedly fornicating with a Sudanese man in an Islamic country has gone viral on social media.

The Twi-speaking woman kept crying out of pain throughout the ordeal and kept pleading with the man she referred to as ‘Alhaji’ to stop because the pain was unbearable.



While the 'Alhaji' insisted she turned her back to enable him flog her back side with the cane, the woman kept asking the 'Alhaji' to take his time as the lashes hurt.



He, however, kept reiterating to her to turn around to enable him flog her.



Another man is also seen in the video telling ‘Alhaji’ to concentrate the flogging at one spot so she could feel the pain.

Also, the men were discussing whether it was up to ten lashes yet while one suggested he gave her ten lashes on the buttocks and the remaining on her hands.



According to Islamic Sharia law, a woman has to be flogged when caught having sex outside wedlock.



Per the law, the men captured talking in the video were thus punishing the woman for the act.

