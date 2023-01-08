Video of Hajia Bintu and Felicia Osei ignoring each other at an event causes a stir online

Netizens have reacted to a video of popular Ghanaian ‘Tik Tokers’, Felicia Osei and Hajia Bintu, captured in a tense atmosphere while sitting next to each other at an event.

Although it is unclear whether there is a hidden feud between the two, social media users claim to have spotted friction between them during the UTV Day with the Stars.



Hajia Bintu was captured in a pensive mood with her eyes fixed on the activities carried out on stage at that particular moment.



In the case of Felicia, she felt uncomfortable in her seat and also had all her attention on the stage.



At one point, she [Felicia] was seen rolling her eyes and giving side stares at her colleague.



While some have argued that they are not engaged in any feud whatsoever, others are insisting that they can ‘smell a rat.’

“Why do I sense an awkward moment between these two? I’m sure something isn’t right,” an individual reacted to the video which is making rounds on the internet.



“I think minding one’s business is the key. Now u can’t make friends because tomorrow you might be threatened with recordings and picture evidence here and there, so now this is the new remedy oooo,” said another.



EB/FNOQ