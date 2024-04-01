Video of Nana Agradaa and husband spotted at Kwahu leaves tongues wagging

Nana Agradaa and husband, Prophet Asiamah

A video trending on social media showing Evangelist Mama Pat, widely known as Nana Agradaa, having a nice time with her husband at an event in Kwahu has raised questions from many on social media.

The founder of Heaven Way Champions International was seen with her husband, Prophet Asiamah, as they danced to gospel tunes at an unidentified event.



In the video, Nana Agradaa, clad in high-waisted jeans with a green feather sleeveless crop top, was seen dancing with her husband, who was also clad in a ginger-coloured kaftan.



The video left many netizens wondering why the duo were at an event at Kwahu instead of organising church services to celebrate the Easter celebrations.



Others, however, defended Nana Agradaa's actions, stating that she had gone to Kwahu after the Easter celebrations at her church.



"In most cases she does that… she finished church and they drove there," one user said.



"The Osofo who ordained her will be crying by now," said another.

"They left Accra after church service," came another reaction.



watch the video here:





