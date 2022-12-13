1
Menu
Entertainment

Video of Nana Ama Mcbrown buying used clothes at Kantamanto trends

MCBROWN Ama Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown

Tue, 13 Dec 2022 Source: ghpage.com

Ghanaian screen goddess, Nana Ama McBrown, has once again proven that she’s down to earth and not a classist as compared to a majority of her colleagues in the showbiz industry.

In this video, the actress with a fortune at the bank is stopped by the traders at Kantamanto to buy some used clothes popularly known as ‘Broni waawu’.

The happy traders can be seen beaming with smiles as they gave her a variety of clothes to choose from.

McBrown, who always mingles with the poor, on the other hand, can be seen selecting her favourites among the many clothes which were given to her by second-hand clothing traders.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nana Ama Mcbrown (@nanaamamcbrown_daily)

Source: ghpage.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Leaked audio tape of Asiedu Nketiah reveals NDC went to court without figures
Ato Essien pleads guilty, convicted on his own plea
NDC Polls: I have no choice; I’ll work with whoever delegates elect – Mahama
Bagbin becoming a tyrant, wants to turn parliament into a palace - Muntaka
Court remands Bukom Banku and his son over stabbing
‘I want to be president for only four years, challenge me’ – Ken Agyapong
Sam George slams US Ambassador to Ghana
I will pay for the printing of albums for all 275 constituency delegates - Alan
Caprice robbery incident: Two shot dead, one arrested - Police
My husband maltreated me - Nayas
Related Articles: