Video of Piesie Esther, others dancing on piles of cash at Made by Grace concert sparks controversy

Serwaa Amihere, Piesie Esther dancing

A video from the 2023 Flora Made by Grace concert, featuring gospel artist Piesie Esther and other celebrities has left tongues wagging on social media.

The concert, held at the main auditorium of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) on December 3, witnessed a lively performance and was attended by hundreds of fans and celebrities.



Also performing on the night were Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Nacee, Celestine Donkor, Joyce Blessing, Mavis Asante, Kofi Owusu Peprah and Perez Musik.



However, the buzz wasn't just about the music. The video circulating on social media captured Piesie Esther dancing on stage amid a pile of cash, joined by media personality Serwaa Amihere and movie producer Koddy Rana. The cash, seemingly sprayed on Piesie Esther earlier in the performance, became the centre of attention.



Social media users expressed a range of reactions to the video. Some questioned the cultural practice of throwing money at events while concerns were also raised about the handling of the money on stage and its potential abuse, with many asking why the cash was being stepped on instead of being picked up. Others questioned if the acts on the stage aligned with the gospel theme of the concert in the first place.



One commenter playfully suggested, "So all that they taught us in school about how to handle money was a scam! Eii please Ghana money is paper, not rubber wai. Next time try to pick all the money from the floor ok! Don't weaken our money for us wai."

Another commenter observed, "Have you noticed only black people throw money at events? Rich white Chinese and Indians don't, barely you see Arabs do something like these."



One questioned, "This is not honouring God. Period," one commenter declared, while another pondered, "Are we honoring God or are we honoring 'self' in disguise?"



"Why are they stepping on the money? Can't they pack them from the floor?" a user questioned, expressing disappointment in what they perceived as a lack of respect for currency.



Check the video below





ID/BB



