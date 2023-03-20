Video of Prince Kofi Amoabeng and Sarkodie performing gym workouts trends online

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, and defunct UT Bank boss, Prince Kofi Amoabeng have been spotted at a gym together.

In a video making rounds on the internet, they were captured engaging in a series of workouts under the supervision of an instructor.



Netizens were shocked to see 71-year-old Mr. Amoabeng, rigorously lifting dumbbells with his muscles stretched out.



Sarkodie was also seen practicing the same workouts.



The Sarkcess label boss has over the years established a great friendship with the former UT Bank boss.



They have been seen at various functions together and Mr. Amoabeng hardly misses any of Sarkodie’s concerts.

Recently in an interview with Okay FM, the former UT Bank boss disclosed why they share a great bond.



“He is a great guy I must say and he is one of the guys who was brought up properly, he respects old age, parenthood, and things like that. He came to me we decided to do tours in the Universities again on the same note of trying to give hope to the students and things like that.



“We used to call it X mentor, so we went on about three or four campuses and then we spent time together. Evening outings, in my house, at his parties, so Sarkodie is a very good friend. Sark all the way,” he stated.



Watch the video below:





Prince Kofi Amoabeng X @sarkodie Special Work out session with @sarkodie , ???? pic.twitter.com/Gp4T6aWLn4 — Prince Kofi Amoabeng (@PrinceKAmoabeng) March 20, 2023

EB/BB