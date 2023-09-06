Video of Prince Kofi Amoabeng displaying vigorous dance moves melts hearts

Mr. Prince Kofi Amoabeng dancing with Sika Osei

CEO of defunct UT Bank, Mr. Prince Kofi Amoabeng, has been captured in a viral video, exhibiting some beautiful dance moves.

Spotted in the company of actress cum media personality, Sika Osei, Mr. Amoabeng was vibing and grooving to an amapiano tune.



The 71-year-old was displaying some ‘leg work ‘and trendy dance moves in the said video that has caused a stir online.



This has drawn comments from netizens who have admired his activeness despite his old age.



Earlier, a viral video of Mr. Amoabeng and Sarkodie captured in a rigorous workout session went viral.



They were seen engaging in a series of intense workouts including heavy weight lifts.

It can be recalled that Mr. Amoabeng attributed his fit stature to a number of factors including a change in diet and giving up on fufu.



“You need to be a little disciplined. Now I’ve stopped eating fufu but a lot of people think I eat fufu. I’ve stopped eating fufu for the past six years. After I stopped eating fufu a lost a bit of weight and that’s how came they brought it that I am dying, that I’ve grown lean. But I was transforming myself,” he said.



Watch the video below:









