Video of Rahim Banda and his girlfriend at an event goes viral

Rahim Banda, and his girlfriend, Janiece Emefa

Popular actor cum former fee SHS ambassador, Rahim Banda, and his girlfriend, Janiece Emefa, were once again seen having a good time at a public event.

The young actor, together with his 21-year-old girlfriend graced a music release party by Mixmaster Garzy’s signee, Chayuta.



In a viral video, the young lovers were seen in each other’s arms, grooving to the music and posing for the cameras.



This isn’t the first time, posts about him and his girlfriend have gone viral since they made their relationship public in 2020.



In 2021, pictures from their vacation in Dubai stirred reactions on social media.



Janiece Emefa recently celebrated her birthday in March and lovey-dovey pictures of her and Rahim were making rounds online.



Prior to this, they went viral, following a surprise picnic party organized by Janiece.

Check out the video below:





