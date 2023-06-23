0
Video of Wizkid looking like an old man raises brows

Wizkid Change Nigerian artiste, Wizkid

Fri, 23 Jun 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian Afrobeat singer Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun who is widely known as Wizkid has aroused discussions on social media.

The musician appeared much older than usual in a video of him being interviewed by journalist Adesope Olajide at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Wizkid displayed a diamond necklace and pendant he created with renowned jewelry designer Eliantte while he was speaking, revealing that he is foraying into the world of luxury jewelry.

Reacting to his recent look, social media users condemned Wizkid for his habitual smoking, stating that his looks did not look so nice.

Fans urged him to stop using narcotics because doing so would harm his physical and mental health.

Read some comments here

babyboybanger_: "He should stop smoking so he can look good. He looks like fela now"

Mayana_Hub: "You people should tell your popsy to stop drugs is not looking good on him"

jojoLif:"Wizkid is always high"

jossyjsb8: "His interview are always boring"

47kasz: "Jewelry line"

yobrxxzy: "When he doesn’t add Davido name to chase clout like your midolo"

