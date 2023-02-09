Video of groom who refused to join his bride cut their cake trends online

Bride and her unperturbed groom

A video of a groom whose head was glued to his phone when called to assist the bride in cutting the wedding cake has gone viral.

Wedding cakes are customarily meant to be cut by both the bride and the groom, thus the bride was waiting behind the cake for the groom to arrive so they could begin.



The groom despite joining the call to cut the cake remained relaxed in his chair while fidgeting with his phone.



The video has generated mixed reactions on social media.



See some reactions below:



miss.ifeyinwa: "@__vivienne_____ I thought the cake is cut by bride and groom"

sweetchoco33: "@__vivienne_____ No matter the excuse that attitude was wrong. He has people that can check on his guest moreover food and drinks where provided so how many people will he be checking on."



adobi_ik: "Trust, he is reassuring his side chick that nothing has changed????????"



peax_maker: "Forget it! This marriage is already on the rocks"



ozi.ijn: "Even if he was working, calculating debt or even chatting with his mother, it's still all wrong. The wedding is just for a few hours, he should have honoured his new wife by giving her his undivided attention for that day!!!"



l.tobiloba: "This is both embarrassing and painful. If he's this preoccupied with his phone on his wedding day, I'm curious what the days after the wedding will be like in their lifetime together."

priestess11: "Na sportybet I swear????????????????"



Watch video below:



