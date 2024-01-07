Video of ‘bare-chested’ Sarkodie dressed like a boxer causes a stir online

Sarkodie is a Ghanaian musician who has dressed like a boxer

Netizens have been reacting to a video released by Award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, in which he was dressed like a boxer and throwing punches.

Some individuals have been asking questions about the intention behind Sarkodie’s post on the X platform which has received mixed reactions on social media.



In the video shared by Sarkodie, he was wearing box gloves together with a short while throwing punches and maintaining a straight face in a boxing ring.



The video was captioned “Whoever hasn’t paid their rent…” however, he did not go ahead to talk about what exactly he is referring to even though he is also referred to as ‘landlord’ by some section of the public and his fanbase.



In the comment section under the post, some individuals were eager to find out what he meant by the post while others opined that he would be a good boxer looking at his body build-up.



“You’re officially the best boxer in history,” one individual wrote.

Another person commented: “kodepuduo Who you wan beat?? Easy landlord na the nation cast, tenants no get money.”



An individual stated that it is the reason why Shatta Wale cannot stand Sarkodie in any way.



“I always knew the reason Shatta Wale ran away!” he wrote.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel



SB/OGB

Watch hthe video below





Who ever hasn’t paid their Rent … pic.twitter.com/uDR1Z3tDzd — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) January 6, 2024

Watch GhanaWeb end of year entertainment review show