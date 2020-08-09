Tabloid News

Video of young boy telling his mother to calm down as she disciplines him goes viral

The young boy has been made as an ambassador for antivoilence campaign

Social media is quite an interesting platform to be as many things are shared that can lift people’s spirits. A funny video recently made the rounds on social media leaving many in stitches.

Culturally, African parents have always opted for caning as punishment for their kids but it appears the new generation has ways to appeal to their parents in order to avoid being punished.



A mother recently shared a video of her son’s funny reaction after he pleaded in the most unique way when she tried to flog him.



In the video, the mother could be heard scolding the little boy for a naughty thing that he had done.



Apparently, the boy had taken something he was not meant to touch and without permission. As the woman scolded her son, the little boy told her to calm down.

He even took things further by sitting down on the arm of a sofa to demonstrate how she was to relax.



When the mother insisted that she was going to beat him because he was fond of touching things he was not meant to, the little boy resorted to begging his mother, even kneeling down promising never to repeat his mistake.



The video went viral on social media with people sharing hilarious reactions to it.





