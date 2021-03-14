Vigour, stagecraft on full display as these 4 veteran gospel musicians prove they’ve still got it

Call it nostalgia but it is an undeniable fact that there is some element of fulfilment in listening to “old” gospel songs from our veteran musicians.

Could it be the production? Not exactly, because there is better technology to record these days.



Message? Pretty much so, because attention was paid to content and their message was sent out to help uplift, edify and transform the vulnerable.



But at a particular point in time, Ghanaian music lovers missed out on these old soul-lifting songs from our mothers.



These pioneers of Ghanaian gospel music graced UTV’s United Showiz programme on Saturday, March 13, 2021, to discuss their long absence, experience, lessons and other happenings in the Ghanaian gospel fraternity.



Not forgetting their compelling performance which proved that despite their old age, their voices and stagecraft remain top notch.



The likes of Abaawa Comfort, Hannah Marfo, Diana Hopeson, Ophelia Nyantakyi, and Helena Rhabbles among other things, talked about their career span.

They disclosed doing active music and staying relevant for the past 40, 26, 30, 20 and 26 years respectively.



Explaining their absence in the music scene, some of these veterans established that the hardships and financial constraints at that time compelled them to venture into other fields.



Others travelled oversees to live with their family and a few have released some fresh music for their fans.



Watch the video below



