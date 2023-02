Billionaire businessman, Emeka Okonkwo

Billionaire businessman, Emeka Okonkwo, popularly known as E-Money presented luxury cars as gifts to some of his domestic staff in celebration of his birthday.

In the video that has gone viral, the CEO of 5-Star music presented iPhones and cash gifts to some others.



The cars include Toyota Land Cruiser, Black Toyota Land Cruiser, Black Toyota Hilux, Black Toyota Hilux, Toyota Camry and Honda Accord.