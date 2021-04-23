Virgin Pozo threatened to shoot me over 'Bo ne de' line – Kumi Guitar

Highlife artiste, Kumi Guitar

Kumi Guitar revealed in an interview on 3fm that Virgin Pozo has threatened to shoot him and his manager over copyright issues.

According to the HiLife artiste, Virgin Pozo called his manager to threaten the duo over claims that the musician has stolen the line ‘Boo n3 d3’ which means ‘food is sweet’.



Virgin Pozo, who sang the famous ‘se wonya bo, na bo ne de’ says Kumi Guitar stole his line without doing the needful.



In the audio, Virgin Pozo accuses the duo of trying to trick him. He said, “Tell Kumi Guitar, That I will shoot him as a lesson for the Ghanaian industry. You can not use someone property for free. I have informed Sammy Flex that I am going to shoot that guy. I will shoot you in Ghana. And if I do not get you here, I will get you in the Uk. From Today, I will pay money to people to shoot this guy.”

Kumi Guitar stressed that even if he has stolen something from a fellow musician, killing him is not the right way to handle the issue. He said there are copyright laws and the courts which are designated to handle such matters. But threatening to shoot someone over a lyrical line in a song is criminal. He stressed that he fears for his life and has involved the police, who are currently investigating the matter.



Kumi Guitar also spoke about how his new song Kro Kro Me featuring Shatta Wale praises women for supporting their men. The musician stressed that women who are treating their men good need to be commended. He also admonished women who think it is only women who need pampering.