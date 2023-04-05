'Virgins make poor decisions' - Media personality on why he won't marry one

Nigerian media personality, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, popularly known as Nedu

Nigerian media personality, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, aka as Nedu, has disclosed that he won’t marry a virgin.

According to him, most virgins are poor at decision-making, noting that non-virgins make better decisions.



He made this known during the recent edition of his ‘The Honest Bunch’ podcast on Monday.



He said, “If I want to get married, I won’t marry a virgin. The fact that you are a virgin does not make you the best woman a man can marry.



“For me, why I think you should marry a girl that is not a virgin, girls who are not virgins, in my opinion, make better decisions better, because most girls who are virgins believe that their virginity is their pride and value,



“They would say my virginity is who I am as a woman. It is everything. I’m a 30-years-old and I’m a virgin.



“Which means, every pride as a woman is that your virginity, so when you get married and you husband dis-virgins you, then what will become of you?

“In that case, anything a man tells you at that point, you agree, but for the experienced lady, you have that mentality to know what is right and wrong.



“But that is not to say been a virgin is bad, it’s my personal opinion.”



Netizens, however, are reacting to his submissions.



Watch the video below:



