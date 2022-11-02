0
Vocal maestro, Rison releases latest single titled 'Nobody Dey'

Risson3.png US-based Ghanaian Afrobeats sensation, Rison

Wed, 2 Nov 2022 Source: Anthony Okai

US-based Ghanaian Afrobeats sensation, Rison has released his latest single “Nobody Dey” to thrill music fans the world over with his melodious song that touches on the issues of love relationships and trust.

Produced by recent Konvict Kulture signee, Nektunez, Nobody Dey encompasses the work of two great Afrobeats talents and the song truly resonates with music lovers who almost immediately fall in love with the tune after listening.

Some industry players who have already had the pleasure of listening to the song have given huge praise to the track with some comments:

MC Coaches of Starbuzz Media LLC remarked the “vocal abilities of Rison as world-class while praising the Nobody Dey song as one of the best afro beats records this year”

Two Terty (@Aboa Banku) a Social Media Music influencer and a member of AMG Music said “Rison is really good and his tracks are dope, I just dey feel the track”

Quables, the founder and team leader for the DWP Dance Academy and a music producer described the song as “absolutely mind-blowing and tipped Rison as an artiste to watch out for”

The song is currently streaming on all music platforms including Boomplay, Apple Music, Spotify, Audiomack, and Deezer.

Rison goes by the name Anthony Enyie Okai and is a Ghanaian-Nigerian recording artist, songwriter, and performer whose vocal prowess has been taunted by critics as the next big thing recently landed a mouth-watering management deal with USA-based Ghanaian-owned record label, CASH RECORDS.

Listen to ‘Nobody Dey’ on taping the link: https://smarturl.it/NobodyDeySingle

Music lovers and fans can also stay up to date with Rison by following him on social media

Twitter: @RisonOfficial

Intagram: RisonOfficial

Facebook: RisonMusic

