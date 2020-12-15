Vocalist Nana Ama set to release her solo single Konongo Kaya

Award-winning Ghanaian veteran background vocalist/composer cum Highlife songstress, Nana Ama Dadzie professionally known as Nana Ama in the music industry is set to release her solo single from her debut studio album , entitled 'Konongo Kaya', produced by Buddy RORO, one of the renowned sound engineers in the country .

It has a blend of old and the new school Highlife feel in the song.



The song is set to be unveiled Friday 18th of December on every digital platform and will be distributed by Apprise Music on behalf of Ruffy Records.



Nana Ama is known for her silky choruses and performances on songs like Okomfour Kwaadee's Abro Ne Bayie , Lord Kenya's Medo which earned four awards including the enviable ''Song Of The Year'' award at the Ghana Music Awards in 2002 , same with Buk Bak's Klu Blofo song which earned them the same category in 2003.





