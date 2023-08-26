Voluptuous actress Venza Gh reacts to claims of going under the knife to enhance her body

Venza Gh

In recent years, the entertainment industry in Ghana has experienced a significant shift in how beauty standards are perceived and pursued.

The desire to attain the “perfect” body has led to a rising trend among Ghanaian actresses and other entertainment personalities opting for liposuction as a means of enhancing their physical appearance.



A lot of notable and respected personalities have, in the last few months, come out to publicly reveal and confirm that they have undergone the surgical procedure to give themselves the type of body they badly desire.



Some netizens also began to accuse Kumasi-based actress Nana Yaa Pokuaa, who is fondly called Venza Gh in showbiz circles, of undergoing such a procedure to have the type of stature she has now, even though she was known to be naturally endowed.

Reacting to these claims on social media, Venza Gh stated categorically that she has never done liposuction in her life, adding that whatever people see is her natural body.



The talented actress clarified that at some point in time, her tummy was quite big, however, because of the love she has for fashion and her preference for some types of clothes, she decided to work on her tummy by checking her diet and other health factors, and eventually, she got the near-perfect flat tummy.



Asked if she, however, has a problem with her colleagues who have been doing liposuction to enhance their bodies, Venza responded in the negative and indicated that they have the right to do whatever they want with their bodies.