Vote for Dumelo, he is a true leader - Captain Planet joins campaign wagon

Whiles, it has been difficult for some Ghanaian entertainment celebrities who venture into politics to gain the support of their colleagues, actor turned politician John Dumelo seem to be gaining more support from industry players in his bid to represent the people of Ayawaso West Wuogon in parliament.

Latest to endorse the Parliamentary Candidate of the National Democratic Congress is Captain Planet of Ghanaian hip-life group, 4X4.



Sharing a video of the actor sipping porridge from a plastic bag on his Twitter page, Captain Planet commented on how the actor, even though being a popular person has not allowed his status to determine his free way of leaving.



“First of all, I wanna say may God bless your hustle. Secondly, I love the way you’re feeling free living your life & not doing any political big man things biaa,” he wrote.



The rapper urged votes for John Dumelo by tagging him as a true leader and added he's hopeful the legislator will work in the interest of the entertainment industry.



“#TRUELEADER. VOTE FOR @johndumelo1. I HAVE A GOOD FEELING SAY HE GO DEY FOR US,” he stated in his tweet.

Commenting on the post by Captain Planet, entertainment blogger, Fiifi Adinkra added that he hopes the politician will continue threading his current line of conduct when voted as an MP.



"Let's pray it continues after the election,” his comment read.



See the video shared by Captain Planet in his tweet below





???????????? first of all i wanna say may God bless your hustle. Secondly i love the way you’re feeling free living your life & not doing any political big man things biaa. #TRUELEADER . VOTE FOR ?@johndumelo1? I HAVE A GOOD FEELING SAY HE GO DEY FOR US pic.twitter.com/2ZqyyePYzP — CAPTAIN PLANET (@captainplanetgh) September 4, 2020

