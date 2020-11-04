Vote for NDC so I get my job back – Mzbel

Musician, Mzbel

Highlife musician, Mzbel, has cried out to Ghanaians to vote for John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress so she can be able to do music again.

According to MzBel, her career has suffered since she openly declared support for the National Democratic Congress.



In an interview on Accra-based Accra FM, the ‘Yopoo’ hitmaker narrated some situations where event organizers will end their interest in her services because of antipathy from a government official.

“I haven’t stopped singing but the problem is I’ve been facing a lot of challenges because of politics. For instance, when I’m invited to perform and the guest of honour is a government official, his people can threaten to boycott the event because I would be performing. Because of that, I’m no longer being invited for shows,” she revealed.



