Vote for politicians who will invest in Ghana - Efia Odo to citizens

Actress Efia Odo

• Efia Odo has been championing the #FixTheCountry campaign on social media

• The actress together with others embarked on a virtual #FixTheCountry protest in May 2021



• According to her, the government has failed in managing the country's economy



A convener of #FixTheCountry campaign and actress, Efia Odo, has once again added to her series of campaigns for positive change in the running of the country's affairs.



In a recent tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, Efia Odo admonished citizens to only vote for politicians who can invest in the country instead of those who woo them with promises of building hospitals and schools.



She, in a recent tweet, bemoaned the poor standard of living in the country and questioned how the prices of products have increased in recent times.



The actress advised Ghanaians to stop voting for politicians who promise to provide them with basic things like running water and roads during elections.

She wrote: "People need to stop voting for politicians who promise them roads, schools, hospitals and running water. That is something that is mandated."



The actress further added: "Nnanka who’s supposed to do those things, the citizens? They are supposed to do that! Vote for politicians who will invest in the country!"







Below is the post from Efia Odo:



