Vudumane condemns Yvonne Nelson, Sarkodie for exposing private details

King Vudumane

Source: GNA

Ghana's Afropiano star King Vudumane has condemned the actions of Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson saying that it is unhealthy, and such dark secrets should not be discussed in the public domain.

Vudamane has recently gone viral for sharing his thoughts on Sarkodie's rebuttal to Yvonne Nelson's memoir, which revealed her relationship with the rapper and resulted in a terminated pregnancy in past years.



According to the US-based artiste who doubles as a producer, Yvonne Nelson was wrong in detailing her private affair with Sarkodie while condemning the latter for his response.



"It is just unpleasant seeing what is going viral in Ghana. Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie are two huge influencers and shouldn't be portraying certain dark secrets and justifying them in their own creative ways," he stated.



Vudumane further stated that Ghanaians should not be encouraging such behaviour and that it is wrong to write about abortion or compose a song talking about certain sensitive issues.

Vudumane's video has sparked a lot of debate on social media, with many people agreeing with his views while others disagree.



Some people believe that Yvonne Nelson should have the right to tell her story, while others believe that it was wrong for Sarkodie to make a song about it.



