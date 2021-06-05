Vudumane features Davido on ‘Somebody’

Afrobeats artiste Vudumane and Davido

Source: Erica Arthur, Contributor

Versatile Ghanaian Afrobeats artiste and owner of VUDU Innermost Production has featured DMW boss Davido on his new single ‘Somebody’.

The beautiful creative music piece ‘Somebody’ is the artist’s first official single this year, it was produced by Citrus Beatz and mixed and mastered by Posigee.



The song comes after Vudumane’s hit songs “Shoe Size Remix” with Zlatan and “Botos,” which were both released last year.



Korletey Mimpey popularly known by his stage name Vudumane (formally known as Nyankonton) is a Ghanaian hiplife and Afrobeat musician who lives in the United State of America.



Vudumane is a brilliant musician who started music at 11. He has graced different a-list shows in his home country, Ghana and other parts of the world. The amazing singer is also an intelligent songwriter whose sound education radiates in his lyrics.

Attending Kokomlemle Primary and High School then to Harvard College in Kokomlemle, Vudumane attained his educational qualifications that are always reflecting in his style of songwriting and deliveries while singing.



In 2001 the handsome-looking musician went for auditions for Miss Ghana competition in Kanda, he topped the auditions at Kanda opposite the GBC and was sent to Volta Region and then to Accra where the late Terry Bonchaka won the final round. Following the event, TT of Media Touch volunteered to sponsor him on to Zapp Mallet.



Vudumane has featured top African musicians like Davido on ‘Somebody’, Zlatab Ibile on ‘Shoe-Size’, Kwabena Kwabena on ‘Odowuo’, just to mention a few. All his songs are well-rated in the continent of Africa, especially Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa where he has a wide fan base.



Vudumane, an energetic performer, always gives event-goers a show to remember, leaving them yearning for more of his master performance.