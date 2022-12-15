WILDALAND festival 2022 cancelled

WILDALAND festival 2022 has been canceled.

Source: Obed Boafo, Contributor

Music, lifestyle, and clean climate future-focused festival, WILDALAND festival 2022 has been canceled.

The festival was cancelled due to circumstances beyond the control of organisers. Protocols to ensure refunds for tickets purchased have already started with organisers reaching out to ticket holders for a refund.



Earlier this year, the festival announced its Eco-Action Fan Village as well as a series of activities meant to raise climate change awareness among young people and event attendants consistent with the festival’s commitment to a clean climate future.

Following its successful first year in December 2021 headlined by Davido, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, Kidi, Kuami Eugene, Adekunle Gold, Gyakie, Focalistic among others, the second edition of the WILDALAND festival was initially intended for 26-27th December 2022 at the Shai Re-source Reserve.



Organisers expect to come back with a detailed update in 2023.