WMA 2023: Fameye crowned Artiste of the Year Award

Ghanaian musician, Fameye, has been crowned the Artist of the Year at the just ended Western Music Awards 2023.
The 7th Edition of Western Music Awards, took place on December 24, 2023 at the Kingstel Hotel in Apolo, Takoradi.
The celebration which honoured creative arts contributors from the Western and Western North Regions and was sponsored by Medimafo Herbal Center, took place at the Kingstel Hotel in Apolo, Takoradi.
The seventh edition featured 30 categories, with the prestigious Artiste of the Year as the flagship award. Among the highly anticipated categories was the Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing a creative arts professional with over 15 years of significant contributions to the industry.
The chosen venue for this edition of WMA, Kingstel Hotel, provided an opportunity to enhance the overall experience for patrons with exciting side attractions before the red carpet and main event.
With the tagline 'This is Music,' the awards ceremony was broadcasted on various social media platforms, including “Western Music Awards Ghana” on Facebook and YouTube, as well as affiliate media stations.
Below is the full list of winners at the The 7th Edition of Western Music Awards (WMA23):
Artiste of the year [Western Music Awards]
KDM
Lasmid
Fameye - WINNER
Ayesem
Aya RamzyB
Kweysi Swat
Afropop Song of the year [WMA23]
Neffgee - Ovadoze
Alee - Araba
Jeriboy - Faya - WINNER
Ayesem - Julie
Snow B - You
Debby Sway - Correct
Fameye - Thank You
Amoako Belo – Run ft. TJDJ
Album/EP of the year [WMA23]
Fameye – Songs of Peter - WINNER
Nyame B – Exodus Tape
Jasorn Niew – Gozzy Lotto
Wallarz - 18th June in The 90s
Brass Band of the year [WMA23]
Bossplay Band
Evergreen Band
Rhythm 360 Band
Blue Scouts Band
Nothing Late Band - WINNER
Blogger/Promoter of the year
Kofi Annan GH
Eric Ekow Smith
Naacy
Kofi Ansah
Eazim
Halmblog - WINNER
Collaboration of the year [WMA23]
Reign Godz - Talk That Talk Ft Free Willi
Bobo Dada Bee - Celebrate Ft Quamina MP - WINNER
Phynex - Highlife Ft Kweysi Swat
Aya RamzyB - Back Fire Ft Keche Global
Scowachez N.A - Kasapreko Ft Minizta (West Side Gang)
Tray Zee - No Pressure Ft Kofi Kinaata & Quamina MP
Entertainment Show of the year
Hypeman Ferggy - Y Entertainment Podium (Yfm) - WINNER
Waibe YB - Showbiz Extra (Owass Fm)
Macall Mensah - Compound House (Beach Fm)
Ato Kwamina D'Gem - Connect Entertainment Review (Connect Fm)
Gospel Artiste of the year [WMA 2023]
KDM - WINNER
Emelia Baidoo
Morris Makafui
Vincent Nyarko
Gospel Song of the year
Vincent Nyarko - Life
Morris Makafui - It is God
Georgia & Georgette - W’ayeyie
Emelia Baidoo - Mehwefo
Corbina Saah - Nyaminli Ndwomi - WINNER
Group of the year [Western Music Awards]
Anlo Soldiers
Westside Gang - WINNER
FnF (Flava n Fugeez)
Highlife Artiste of the year
Snow B
Fameye - WINNER
Naf Kassi
Kweysi Swat
Enaal Tribes
Highlife Song of the year [WMA 2023]
Snow B - Sobolo
Naf Kassi - Yesi Yesi
Sally M – Makoma
Kweysi Swat - 80’s Love - WINNER
Joey Slym - Who Go Love
Afezi Perry – Don’t Complain
Hip-Hop Artiste of the year [WMA 2023]
Reign Godz
Slim Drumz
Semenhyia
Aziz Havoc - WINNER
Hip-Hop Song of the year
Bobo Bada Bee - Bossu
Semenhyia - Party
Yaw Lucaz - Stressed Up
Hyndu - Bad Injection
Slim Drumz - Yaacross Won Ft Magnom - WINNER
Reign Godz – Talk That Talk ft. Free Willi
Hiplife Artiste of the year
Yaw Lucaz
Carbon IG
Aya RamzyB
Black Metal
Bobo Dada Bee - WINNER
Hiplife Song of the year
Linkup Daddy - Real Bad Song
Lasmid - Friday Night
Yaw Lucaz - Sosick
Jeriboy - Obiaa
Bobo Dada Bee - Celebrate Ft Quamina MP - WINNER
Aya RamzyB - Back Fire Ft Keche
Tray Zee - No Pressure Ft Kofi Kinaata & Quamina MP
Instrumentalist of the year
Saxopaa
Terry String - WINNER
Corbina Saah
Gilbert Amoah
New Artiste of the year
Jeriboy
Phynex
Sally M - WINNER
Joey Slym
Biz Starna
Fiifi Lattex
Debby Sway
Linkup Daddy
Emelia Baidoo
Feelingboy Khalipha
Popular Ghanaian Song of the year
Lasmid - Friday Night - WINNER
Shatta Wale - On God
Black Sherif - Kweku the Traveler
Kelvnboy - Down Flat
KidiBlessed - Movado
Black Sherif - Second Sermon (rmx) ft. Burna Boy
Sarkodie - Countryside Ft Black Sherif
Camido - Sugar Cane Ft Mayorkun, King Promise & Darkoo
Popular Regional Song of the year
Kweysi Swat-Oh Obibini
Quesi Ghana-Struggles
Vincent Nyarko-Life
Snow B - You
Fameye - Thank you
Lasmid - Friday Night
Afezi Perry - Don’t Complain
Bobo Dada Bee - Celebrate Ft Quamina MP - WINNER
Kojo Wadosty - The Feeling Ft Kofi Kinaata
Aya RamzyB - Back Fire Ft Keche
Producer of the year
DDT
Willis Beatz - WINNER
Jake on the Beatz
Still VybezNeBeatz
Radio DJ of the year
DJ Cuebeatz – Y FM
DJ Storm - Beach FM - WINNER
DJ Obey - Best FM
DJ Wasty Kay - Ahoto FM
DJ Cash - Skyy Power FM
DJ Sparklyn - New Day FM
Rapper of the year
Bobo Dada Bee – Bossu
Semenhyia – SickMuzikbar
Yaw Lucaz - Stressed Up - WINNER
Wallarz - Capa
Hyndu - Bad Injection
Reggae Dancehall artiste of the year
Jahwise
Neffgee
Miskall
Nyame B
Betterdays Gad - WINNER
Reggae Dancehall song of the year
Jahwise - Muntashi
Kweysi Swat - Oh Obibini - WINNER
Betterdays Gad - Turn Up
Amoako Belo - Bless Me ft. Neffgee
Miskall - Praise Jah ft. Jah Jah Bwoy
Songwriter of the Year [Western Music Awards]
Ayesem – Julie - WINNER
Jeriboy - Obiaa
Kweysi Swat - Oh Obibini
Quesi Ghana - Struggles
Fameye - Thank You
Hyndu - Okukuseku
Urban Gospel song of the year
Morris Makafui-It is God
Ps. Justice Opare - Increase - WINNER
Min. Esaw-All Power ft. Emma Asiman
Unsung (SHS Talents)
Oliver Nimo - St. John’s School
Heridity - Bompeh Senior High Technical School
Omar X - Takoradi Technical Institute - WINNER
Christabel - Adiembra Senior High School
Ohema - Ahantaman Girls Senior High School
Video of the year [Western Music Awards]
Bobo Dada Bee - Bossu
Evidens - Real Love
Quesi Ghana - Struggles
Ayesem - Julie - WINNER
Reskew - Leggo
Linkup Daddy - Real Bad Song
Westside Gang - Fair Exchange
Fameye - Thank You
Slim Drumz - Diabolo Ft Nazir & Various
Western Diaspora of the year
Itzneeded GH - Wish Me Good
FnF (Fava n Fugeez) - Sika - WINNER