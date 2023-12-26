WMA 2023: Fameye crowned Artiste of the Year Award

Ghanaian muscian, Fameye

Source: Boga Ali Hashim

Ghanaian musician, Fameye, has been crowned the Artist of the Year at the just ended Western Music Awards 2023.

The 7th Edition of Western Music Awards, took place on December 24, 2023 at the Kingstel Hotel in Apolo, Takoradi.



The celebration which honoured creative arts contributors from the Western and Western North Regions and was sponsored by Medimafo Herbal Center.



The seventh edition featured 30 categories, with the prestigious Artiste of the Year as the flagship award. Among the highly anticipated categories was the Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing a creative arts professional with over 15 years of significant contributions to the industry.



The chosen venue for this edition of WMA, Kingstel Hotel, provided an opportunity to enhance the overall experience for patrons with exciting side attractions before the red carpet and main event.



With the tagline 'This is Music,' the awards ceremony was broadcasted on various social media platforms, including “Western Music Awards Ghana” on Facebook and YouTube, as well as affiliate media stations.



Below is the full list of winners at the The 7th Edition of Western Music Awards (WMA23):



Artiste of the year [Western Music Awards]



KDM



Lasmid



Fameye - WINNER



Ayesem



Aya RamzyB



Kweysi Swat



Afropop Song of the year [WMA23]



Neffgee - Ovadoze



Alee - Araba



Jeriboy - Faya - WINNER



Ayesem - Julie



Snow B - You



Debby Sway - Correct



Fameye - Thank You



Amoako Belo – Run ft. TJDJ



Album/EP of the year [WMA23]



Fameye – Songs of Peter - WINNER



Nyame B – Exodus Tape



Jasorn Niew – Gozzy Lotto



Wallarz - 18th June in The 90s



Brass Band of the year [WMA23]



Bossplay Band



Evergreen Band



Rhythm 360 Band



Blue Scouts Band



Nothing Late Band - WINNER



Blogger/Promoter of the year



Kofi Annan GH



Eric Ekow Smith



Naacy



Kofi Ansah



Eazim



Halmblog - WINNER



Collaboration of the year [WMA23]

Reign Godz - Talk That Talk Ft Free Willi



Bobo Dada Bee - Celebrate Ft Quamina MP - WINNER



Phynex - Highlife Ft Kweysi Swat



Aya RamzyB - Back Fire Ft Keche Global



Scowachez N.A - Kasapreko Ft Minizta (West Side Gang)



Tray Zee - No Pressure Ft Kofi Kinaata & Quamina MP



Entertainment Show of the year



Hypeman Ferggy - Y Entertainment Podium (Yfm) - WINNER



Waibe YB - Showbiz Extra (Owass Fm)



Macall Mensah - Compound House (Beach Fm)



Ato Kwamina D'Gem - Connect Entertainment Review (Connect Fm)



Gospel Artiste of the year [WMA 2023]



KDM - WINNER



Emelia Baidoo



Morris Makafui



Vincent Nyarko



Gospel Song of the year



Vincent Nyarko - Life



Morris Makafui - It is God



Georgia & Georgette - W’ayeyie



Emelia Baidoo - Mehwefo



Corbina Saah - Nyaminli Ndwomi - WINNER



Group of the year [Western Music Awards]



Anlo Soldiers



Westside Gang - WINNER



FnF (Flava n Fugeez)



Highlife Artiste of the year



Snow B



Fameye - WINNER



Naf Kassi



Kweysi Swat



Enaal Tribes



Highlife Song of the year [WMA 2023]



Snow B - Sobolo



Naf Kassi - Yesi Yesi



Sally M – Makoma



Kweysi Swat - 80’s Love - WINNER



Joey Slym - Who Go Love



Afezi Perry – Don’t Complain



Hip-Hop Artiste of the year [WMA 2023]



Reign Godz

Slim Drumz



Semenhyia



Aziz Havoc - WINNER



Hip-Hop Song of the year



Bobo Bada Bee - Bossu



Semenhyia - Party



Yaw Lucaz - Stressed Up



Hyndu - Bad Injection



Slim Drumz - Yaacross Won Ft Magnom - WINNER



Reign Godz – Talk That Talk ft. Free Willi



Hiplife Artiste of the year



Yaw Lucaz



Carbon IG



Aya RamzyB



Black Metal



Bobo Dada Bee - WINNER



Hiplife Song of the year



Linkup Daddy - Real Bad Song



Lasmid - Friday Night



Yaw Lucaz - Sosick



Jeriboy - Obiaa



Bobo Dada Bee - Celebrate Ft Quamina MP - WINNER



Aya RamzyB - Back Fire Ft Keche



Tray Zee - No Pressure Ft Kofi Kinaata & Quamina MP



Instrumentalist of the year



Saxopaa



Terry String - WINNER



Corbina Saah



Gilbert Amoah



New Artiste of the year



Jeriboy



Phynex



Sally M - WINNER



Joey Slym



Biz Starna



Fiifi Lattex



Debby Sway



Linkup Daddy



Emelia Baidoo



Feelingboy Khalipha



Popular Ghanaian Song of the year

Lasmid - Friday Night - WINNER



Shatta Wale - On God



Black Sherif - Kweku the Traveler



Kelvnboy - Down Flat



KidiBlessed - Movado



Black Sherif - Second Sermon (rmx) ft. Burna Boy



Sarkodie - Countryside Ft Black Sherif



Camido - Sugar Cane Ft Mayorkun, King Promise & Darkoo



Popular Regional Song of the year



Kweysi Swat-Oh Obibini



Quesi Ghana-Struggles



Vincent Nyarko-Life



Snow B - You



Fameye - Thank you



Lasmid - Friday Night



Afezi Perry - Don’t Complain



Bobo Dada Bee - Celebrate Ft Quamina MP - WINNER



Kojo Wadosty - The Feeling Ft Kofi Kinaata



Aya RamzyB - Back Fire Ft Keche



Producer of the year



DDT



Willis Beatz - WINNER



Jake on the Beatz



Still VybezNeBeatz



Radio DJ of the year



DJ Cuebeatz – Y FM



DJ Storm - Beach FM - WINNER



DJ Obey - Best FM



DJ Wasty Kay - Ahoto FM



DJ Cash - Skyy Power FM



DJ Sparklyn - New Day FM



Rapper of the year



Bobo Dada Bee – Bossu



Semenhyia – SickMuzikbar



Yaw Lucaz - Stressed Up - WINNER



Wallarz - Capa



Hyndu - Bad Injection



Reggae Dancehall artiste of the year



Jahwise



Neffgee



Miskall

Nyame B



Betterdays Gad - WINNER



Reggae Dancehall song of the year



Jahwise - Muntashi



Kweysi Swat - Oh Obibini - WINNER



Betterdays Gad - Turn Up



Amoako Belo - Bless Me ft. Neffgee



Miskall - Praise Jah ft. Jah Jah Bwoy



Songwriter of the Year [Western Music Awards]



Ayesem – Julie - WINNER



Jeriboy - Obiaa



Kweysi Swat - Oh Obibini



Quesi Ghana - Struggles



Fameye - Thank You



Hyndu - Okukuseku



Urban Gospel song of the year



Morris Makafui-It is God



Ps. Justice Opare - Increase - WINNER



Min. Esaw-All Power ft. Emma Asiman



Unsung (SHS Talents)



Oliver Nimo - St. John’s School



Heridity - Bompeh Senior High Technical School



Omar X - Takoradi Technical Institute - WINNER



Christabel - Adiembra Senior High School



Ohema - Ahantaman Girls Senior High School



Video of the year [Western Music Awards]



Bobo Dada Bee - Bossu



Evidens - Real Love



Quesi Ghana - Struggles



Ayesem - Julie - WINNER



Reskew - Leggo



Linkup Daddy - Real Bad Song



Westside Gang - Fair Exchange



Fameye - Thank You



Slim Drumz - Diabolo Ft Nazir & Various



Western Diaspora of the year



Itzneeded GH - Wish Me Good



FnF (Fava n Fugeez) - Sika - WINNER