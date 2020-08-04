Entertainment

Wait on the Lord – 'Kyeiwaa' shares testimony of her marriage

Kumawood actress, 'Kyeiwaa'

Kumawood actress, Rose Akua Attaa Mensah, popularly known in showbiz as Kyeiwaa has urged Ghanaians to exercise patience, and wait on God because He (God) has good plans for them.

She made the statement during her thanksgiving service on August 3 2020, following her marriage to one Michael Kissi Asare in a court wedding in Massachusetts on January 25, 2020. She described her wedding as a testimony, because of her history of a failed marriage with a Kumasi-based spare parts dealer, which ended after only four days.



“I thank you all for the love and the wonderful comments I received. You have all done really well, I thank all my church members as well, my pastor and his wife. I never thought God will make me this happy. I didn’t know I will also be a Mrs.



"And what makes me happier is when he refers to me as his wife when someone calls him. I had thrown the thoughts of marriage away initially but my pastor assured me that I will get married so I should not lose hope. God had plans for me … so I advise everyone to have patience for God. It will help you a lot,” she said.



According to the talented actress, some people may quickly have their dreams fulfilled, while others may delay. However, everyone should continue to have reverence and patience for God no matter their circumstances.

“There are some people who have it easy in life, whether they have been anointed by pastors or not. There are people who also find it hard like me, they suffer, and if they do not take care, they could even speak against God.



"However I bless God that my story has changed, that a man came to marry me. If your good things have not come yet, you might even be pressured to kill yourself, and lose the good things in store for you. Wait upon the lord, no matter your circumstance. God has time for us, He has good things in store for us, so let us wait on Him,” she concluded.



