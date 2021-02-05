Wakayna, Zanli and Renner celebrates Bob Marley

Versatile Ghanaian artiste and producer, Wakayna, who adores globally recognized reggae icon, Bob Marley, released a song titled “Bob Marley” to celebrate the remarkable achievement and indelible legacy established by the Jamaican born musician.

The Song features young gifted afro-pop singer Zanli and dancehall queen, Renner respectively.



Further to his release, he and his team went ahead to shoot an electrifying visual for the song ‘Bob Marley’ which is available for viewing.



The release precedes the 76th birthday of the Reggae Icon which falls on 6th of February every year.



He acknowledges that he was inspired by the Legendary Robert Nesta Marley’s impact worldwide through music, hence, the need and thought to eulogize him in this beautiful composition.



Wakayna’s favorite Bob Marley quote is ‘Live for yourself and you will live in vain, live for others, and you will live again’. The song was self-produced by the artiste. The video is directed by Kojo Myles.

He is signed under Freedom Cry Records.



Enjoy the visuals to Wakayna’s ‘Bob Marley’ song by clicking on the link below and remember to subscribe to the channel.



Watch the video below



