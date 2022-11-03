Wake up! - Shatta Wale urges Kwaw Kese to fight for justice in Fennec Okyere's murder

Shatta Wale, the man who claims to have information that can incriminate talent manager, Bullgod in the murder of one Fenick has urged Kwaw Kese to seek justice for his late manager (Fennec Okyere) whose life was cut short by some unidentified men on March 13, 2014.

"Kwaw Kese, wake up oo. Kwaw Kese, wake up and fight for your right! I dey tell you something, Kwaw, wake up and fight for your right. You were my school father and senior back in school. People are f**king up in this country and they have to get what they deserve," Shatta charged when he took to Facebook live on November 2.



Following an altercation between Shatta Wale and Bullgod, the former accused the latter of murder in a Facebook post, Thursday, November 2, 2022.



"Bull Dog since u r bringing out secrets. You will tell Ghanaians. What happen to Fenicks Murder !! And I am not joking about this time!! I am ready to tell the court about what you told me about you and your men and how planned that foolish act get ready. This Akuffo Addo won’t give you a murder chance to be on our streets !!! Watch how this ends !!! You can’t fight time !!!" read the post sighted by GhanaWeb on Wednesday.



Although his post had 'Fenick' some have argued that Shatta Wale meant Fennec Okyere.



Explaining why he 'snitched' on Bullgod shortly after he leaked supposed collaborations on his 'Gift Of God' album, Shatta Wale said:

"When Bulldog was going on radio tours ranting, nobody advised him. Nobody called him to be careful with what he was doing...me I don't care. When a friend shows me wicked, I will do worse to that person. If a friend respects me, I will reciprocate it...If you frown at me, I will also frown but mine will be meaner."



Meanwhile, Kwaw Kese has called on the Ghana Police Service to arrest Shatta Wale and his former manager, Bulldog based on Shatta's revelation.



"@ghpoliceservice Pls help us get justice on my Managers murder. I believe @shattawalenima and @bullhaus know something we need to know. Pls let’s delve into this," read Kwaw's Instagram post sighted by GhanaWeb on November 2.



Watch the video below:





Watch this episode of E-Forum below.











