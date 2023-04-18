Wan Heart: The musical duo from Ekumfi taking Ghana by storm

Musical duo, Wan Heart

Isaac Annan and Ebenezer Annan, collectively known as Wan Heart, are a musical duo hailing from the central region of Ghana, specifically from the small town of Ekumfi. These two talented musicians attended their basic school in Ekumfi and grew up in the community before embarking on their music journey.

Wan Heart started their music journey in Accra Nima but moved to Odorkor in the year 2011-2012. It was there that they began recording their master tracks at Jake Studio. Today, Wan Heart is based in Kasoa, and their music has earned them a massive following, with fans eagerly awaiting each new release.



Their music is a unique blend of different styles, from hip-hop to afrobeat, infused with their own special touch. Their songs are often inspired by personal experiences and their upbringing in Ekumfi, which has helped to create a distinctive sound that sets them apart from other artists in the industry.



The duo's music has won them several awards, including Best Group of the Year and Youth Song of the Year at the Ghana Business and Entertainment Awards, as well as the Central Music Awards. These awards are a testament to their musical talent and hard work, which has paid off in spades.

Wan Heart's latest song, "Kae-me-br3," produced by Master Jedi Jammah, is a masterpiece that showcases their musical prowess. The song's catchy beat and relatable lyrics have made it an instant hit, garnering thousands of views and streams on YouTube and other platforms.



Wan Heart's success is due in no small part to their strong social media presence. They have a massive following on Instagram, Facebook, and other social media platforms, where they keep their fans engaged with behind-the-scenes glimpses into their lives and music-making process. Their social media presence has helped to create a sense of community around their music, with fans eagerly sharing their latest songs and updates with one another.



In conclusion, Wan Heart is a musical duo that is taking Ghana by storm. With their unique blend of different musical styles, relatable lyrics, and strong social media presence, it's no wonder that they have won multiple awards and garnered a massive following. Their latest song, "Kae-me-br3," is a must-listen for anyone who appreciates good music, and their social media handles are a must-follow for anyone who wants to stay up-to-date with the latest from these talented musicians.