Wanlov details the reason for his marriage and why childbirth is important to him

Wed, 29 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian artiste, Wanlov the Kubolor has announced that having children is of more importance to him than marriage.

Although he legally married in America back in 2006, the father of 10 children, in an interview with GhanaWeb said the plan was not to be a husband.

In an interview with Doreen Abanema Abayaa on Talkertainment, he confessed to marrying his wife to acquire his Green Card. He however abandoned the plan in the process.

"I feel like having a child is heavier than a marriage. Having a child is a responsibility between two people and no matter what, you have to uphold... that is superior to me than a wedding."

He further explained: "I am actually already married. I got married for Green Card in America in 2006 but I never applied. I just left America and came and so I am still illegally married in America. It was just about papers."

In the candid opinion of the crooner of 'Stubborn Marafaka', marriage has never been a big deal to him. To him, a union between a man and a woman doesn't feel normal to him.

"I don't think I will dedicate my life to one person and be like in a marriage. I can't, it doesn't feel normal to me," he told GhanaWeb.

