Wanlov the Kubolor gives reasons he will not vote for Kennedy Agyapong

Ghanaian musician and activist, Wanlov the Kubolor

Ghanaian artiste Wanlov the Kubolor has stated some reasons why he would not be voting for presidential aspirant and MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.

This was in response to a Twitter poll by GhanaWeb on October 16 asking social media users for their reasons why they would not vote for Kennedy Agyapong as president.



The responses varied, with many highlighting his outspoken and controversial nature, as well as his association with the New Patriotic Party (NPP). Others, however, offered their support for the aspirant, declaring him a formidable candidate for the presidency.



Adding his voice to the conversation, Wanlov the Kubolor shared some of his reasons for not supporting Kennedy Agyapong. In his post on Twitter replying to GhanaWeb’s post, he cited some actions he believed the aspirant was responsible for as his reasons.



Wanlov's post read, "said to kill Ewes / said Ghanaians from the north cannot lead the country / put a target on a journalist that got him murdered/behaves idiotic & petty / tribalist / threatened judges / will be as bad as Akufu Addo if not worse."



His reasons raised a further discussion on the matter, with some users agreeing with Wanlov’s claims and others, questioning the legitimacy of such claims.



We sought to verify the truth in the claims Kubolor made and if they were indeed genuine or just personal opinions.

1. Said to kill Ewes:



In 2012, Kennedy Agyapong was reported to have made inflammatory remarks, suggesting violence against Voltarians in the Ashanti Region during an interview with Oman FM.



He is quoted to have said: “Today I declare war on this country, Gbevlo-Lartey and his people, IGP should know this. Voltarians in the Ashanti Region will not be spared. If anyone touches you, butcher him with a cutlass…”



However, the MP has indicated that he meant no harm with this statement. In June 2023, he clarified that the comment was in defence of New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters in the Volta Region who were allegedly being molested by some supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and not to incite hate against Ewes as purported.



2. Said Ghanaians from the north cannot lead the country:



There is no reported instance of him making such a statement.

3. Put a target on a journalist that got him murdered:



Kennedy Agyapong publicly disclosed the identity of journalist Ahmed Suale, an investigative journalist with Tiger Eye PI, in 2018. Tragically, Suale was assassinated by unknown gunmen in January 2019.



4. Behaves idiotic & petty:



This is a personal opinion expressed by Wanlov the Kubolor and may not be a widely accepted critique.



5. Tribalist:



While there are allegations of tribalistic statements against Kennedy Agyapong, these remain claims and have not been definitively proven.

6. Threatened judges:



In 2020, Kennedy Agyapong faced legal action when he publicly threatened a High Court judge during a live TV discussion on NET 2 TV. An apology was subsequently issued.



7. Will be as bad as Akuffo Addo if not worse:



Also just a personal opinion/prediction and not to be taken as a fact.



ID/BB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

Watch the latest episode of E-Forum here



