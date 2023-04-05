Wanlov the Kubolor reveals COVID-19 slowed down his plans for having more children

Ghanaian musician Wanlov the Kubolor has spoken about his experience with fatherhood, and how COVID-19 affected his plans for having more children.

Wanlov, whose real name is Emmanuel Owusu-Bonsu, revealed that he currently has ten children, with his oldest turning 18 soon.



In an interview with Doreen Abanema Abayaa on Talkertainment, Wanlov shared that he never planned to have children but ended up having them over time.



He said, "I have been having children for a while. It is just ten now. I guess it's Covid. It slowed me down a bit. I never wanted to have children, and I never planned to have children."



Wanlov went on to explain that some of his children were planned, while others were not.



"Some of the children came later, my first couple of children came, and some of them were planned, and it keeps going like that. Some of them will be planned, and some of them will not be planned," he said.



When asked about the ages of his children, Wanlov revealed that his oldest child is his stepdaughter, who is turning 18, while his oldest biological child is a boy named OB, who will be turning 17 in April.

“OB will be turning 17 in April. OB is a boy, but my oldest child is 18. She is my stepdaughter. My third child's mother already had a daughter when we had our first child together. OB is the boy, and I have a daughter who is turning 18, she is Deborah,” he added.







ADA/BB