Wanlov the Kubolor reveals what keeps him from aging

Musician Wanlov the Kubolor

Ghanaian-Romanian musician and film director, Wanlov the Kubolor has revealed that his secret anti-ageing serum is nothing else but arousal fluid otherwise known in women as 'vagina juice'.

Kubolor made this revelation during his interview with Adwen the Love Doctor on eTV Ghana’s ‘In Bed with Adwen’ discussing the topic “How safe is licking a woman and how to do it well”.



He shared a story likening this fluid to a fountain of youth. He said, “In Greek mythology but also stolen from ancient African mythology, there’s something called the fountain of youth.



Sometimes, you watch some movies like Sinbad and you see that they’re climbing mountains and going far distances looking for the fountain of youth so they can drink from it and look young or live forever. People speculate that vaginal fluid is what is referred to as this fountain of youth”.

Kubolor confessed that he drinks gallons of arousal fluid to keep him looking fresh and young, and he really loves it, however, he has hit a few ‘wrong junctions’ before.



This was to say that he has had a few arousal fluids which were from unclean, infected vaginas. To make sure this does not happen again, he noted that he will take more precaution when hunting for his anti-ageing serums.



The controversial musician also advised the public to take precaution before engaging in oral sex so that they don’t hit any ‘wrong junctions’ too.

