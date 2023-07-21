Wanzam the Classic DJ releases 'SOBA'

Wanzam the Classic DJ

Source: Wanzam The Classic DJ, Contributor

Accra-based DJ and passionate enthusiast of alternative music, Wanzam the Classic DJ, is breaking conventions with the exciting announcement of his highly anticipated debut single.

Collaborating with Juma Mufasa, a rising star from the Alté scene, the Ghanaian creative is set to release their scorching track titled "SOBA."



This follows their successful performances together, which have captivated fans on various stages.



"SOBA," written and performed by Juma Mufasa, beautifully encapsulates his deep longing for an unknown woman, igniting a soulful desire for

more.



This masterpiece falls within the Afro-Alternative genre, skillfully blending Akan, pidgin, English, and a touch of refreshing French, evoking a sense of nostalgia and offering listeners a pleasurable experience of both reflection and reminiscence.



