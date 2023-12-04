Was LilWin's 'political endorsement' song a publicity stunt?

Musician and politician, LilWin

Popular Ghanaian actor, musician, and politician Kwadwo Nkansah, also known as LilWin seems to have deceived fans after he announced he would be releasing a song endorsing his chosen political party on December 1.

The song, however, turned out to be far from political.



On Thursday, November 30, LilWin posted a video on his Instagram page alleging that some unidentified individuals were threatening him against releasing a song that was to be an endorsement for his selected political party. LilWin, however, pronounced that he wouldn’t bow to any pressures and would be releasing the song no matter what.



These claims quickly sparked and were reported by several outlets.



However, on the afternoon of the very day the song was scheduled for release, snippets of the song were finally released and listeners could not help but point out something - the song was not political.



On a closer listen, the song, titled “Saworowa” was just a feel-good, dance song with an emphasis on having a good time, no hidden message, no jab at anybody, no political party endorsement, and nothing spectacular.



While many listeners simply accepted the twist as a publicity stunt, others were deceived by LilWin's announcement.

LilWin has not yet commented on the issue. However, this incident has once again raised questions about the authenticity of political endorsements by celebrities and the potential impact on their fans.



Earlier this August, LilWin announced his desire to run for Member of Parliament for the Afigya Kwabre South constituency in the Ashanti Region as an independent candidate.



ID/BB



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.