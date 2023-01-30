Was the ghost featured in the video? - Shatta Wale 'roars' over 'Sarkodie-Bob Marley' song

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has once again poked Ghanaians over what he termed as their 'hypocritical' mindset.

According to the dancehall musician, people doubted his Beyonce feature, but were quick to embrace what he described as 'Sarkodie's video shoot with a 'ghost.'



This is the second time Shatta Wale has openly reacted to Sarkodie's feature on Bob Marley and the Wailers' 'Stir It up' remix.



Commenting on the release of the song, which was accompanied by a music video, Shatta Wale questioned why Ghanaians are excited about the video although the 'main author' is absent.



"When I met Beyonce and we did the video shoot together, people doubted me. Even when we were seen together in the video, they said I wasn’t the one.



"They said I wasn’t there, and I never met her. But with Sarkodie's Bob Marley feature, did he meet the ghost during the video shoot? Sarkodie shot a video with a ghost, but that's what you people like," he stated in a viral video.

Earlier in an interview with Luv FM, Shatta shared a different opinion on the 'legendary feature' which many have tagged as a great feat in the entertainment industry.



“We’ve heard Sarkodie has featured Bob Marley. It's so beautiful. At least we’ve had someone who can feature a ghost, we should praise him.”



Watch the video below:







EB/BOG