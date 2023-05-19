0
'Wasesa Me' by Rita Adomolga is finally out

Ritaw.jfif Rita Adomolga is a gospel artiste

Fri, 19 May 2023 Source: Boateng Collins, Contributor

Vocal Powerhouse Rita Adomolga has finally released her most anticipated single "Wasesa me" a soul-lifting gospel tune that motivates believers to keep their faith alive in the Destiny Changing God.

Drawing from her own experiences, Rita Adomolga seeks to Reiterate the fact that God will Change the destiny of whoever gets to hear the song. Wasesa Me showcases Rita's unique vocal range and musical prowess.

The Amazing single is accompanied by a captivating music video shot by one of Ghana’s finest Skyweb and is available on YouTube.

The release of this hit single produced by Nacee follows up on Rita Adomolga's impressive music career, with over a decade on stage and now breaking into the gospel music scene.

Rita Adomolga’s Wasesa Me is now available to stream and download on music streaming platforms.

Watch Wasesa Me here:

