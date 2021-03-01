Watch ‘Adelaide the seer’s sizzling performance that got everyone talking

She took the audience by storm as her sight did not deter her from delivering what she ought to have.

‘Adelaide the seer’ proved to be an incredible singer when she was given the platform to perform during UTV’s United Showbiz on Saturday 27, 2021.



Her vocals, stage performance, and confidence was on point as she fed the audience with amazing back-to-back performances throughout the show.



Adelaide’s rendition of Diana Hamilton's Yehowa Behwe’ was a show stopper as it got people dancing on their feet the whole time.



She was featured as a guest on the United Showbiz programme alongside her managers, DopeNation, and Ghanaian sultry singer, Efya.

Discovered by the award-winning music duo in January 2021, Adelaide currently has two gospel songs with the twins titled ‘What a God’ and ‘Wire me’.



Watch her much talked about performance below



