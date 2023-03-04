Watch Asamoah Gyan's multi-million dollar car collection

As one of Ghana's best scorers in history, Asamoah Gyan drives some of the fanciest cars you could ever see.
At a point, when the former Black Stars captain signed his mega-deal with Chinese club Shanghai SIPG, the Ghanaian star was earning £227,000 per week, which made him wealthy to afford.
Just like many football stars, Gyan has a taste for sweet wheels, and that is evident in the collection of cars he owns.
Among Gyan's collection of multi-million dollar cars is the immaculate Rolls Royce, which is the preferred choice of wealthy British men.
The striker's gold Rolls-Royce Phantom was first spotted in 2015 during his spell at United Arab Emirates outfit Al-Ain. At the time, the car was worth a reported $402 000
Gyan's Roll Royce, originally white, was converted to a glowing gold colour that is pleasing to the eye. These days he only drives it to big events.
The former Sunderland striker also owns a Range Rover Sport, which is one of the cars he loves to roll in on regular days.
He also owns a customized Mercedes-Benz bus stuffed with purple velvet seats, gold trim, a bar, and three 42-inch LED televisions. The luxurious bus only moves when Gyan is in the midst of his crew.
Asamoah Gyan's fleet of cars includes a Dodge Challenger, a Land Cruiser, a Hummer, and an Escalade, among many others.
Watch video below
JNA/ES
