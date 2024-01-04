Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, took to the dance floor during a birthday celebration of his wife.
The plush bash took place on January 1, 2024, and was attended by close associates and a broad cross-section of people from across the country.
In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, the lawmaker in a white Lacoste and blue trousers was seen busily dancing to Broda Broda track by Bisa Kdei.
The visibly elated Agyapong was in the midst of several male co-dancers enjoying the night.
His wife, Christine, accompanied by a number of her children had earlier on delivered a terse 'Thank You' message to the wellwishers before she was joined by Agyapong and the kids to cut the birthday cake.
See Agyapong display his dance moves at the event:
SARA
Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel
You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:
- Watch Ken Agyapong display 'showdown' dance moves at wife's birthday bash
- You all should shut up! - Vim Lady slams persons ‘forcing’ Ken Agyapong to go independent
- ‘He was second, not last’ - Opambour slams critics of Ken Agyapong’s performance in the NPP primaries
- Ghanaian businesses suffering because of thieves who manage them – Kennedy Agyapong
- I trusted people too much – Kennedy Agyapong on lessons learnt from losing NPP flagbearer race
- Read all related articles