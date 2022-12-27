1
Menu
Entertainment

Watch Medikal’s arrival, powerful performance on stage at the Freedom Wave Concert

Mediakal At Freedom Concert Medikal takes over stage at Free Wave Concert

Tue, 27 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On December 25, 2022, Medikal rode an ATV on stage to perform at the just-ended Freedom Wave Concert Concert 2022 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

In a video exclusive to GhanaWeb, the performer was spotted wearing a lemon green jacket over a black t-shirt and a pair of black pants while he serenaded music fans with some of his hit songs.

Popular tunes like "Den na Eko," and "Too Risky," among other songs composed by the artiste left the audience charged up.

While his delivery was exciting to watch, Shatta Wale's stagecraft left many SM fans thrilled.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian dancehall artiste and performer, Shatta Wale, at the concert gave fans something to talk about when he displayed his entire body donning only his boxers.

The artiste's manhood, which was visible in his boxer shorts, drew the attention of many fans and sparked chatter online.

With his hand held high over his head, Shatta lay on the naked floor after stripping.



ADA/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
Related Articles: