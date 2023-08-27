Watch Nana Konadu show off dancing skills at coronation of Akufo-Addo's sister

Former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings

Former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings caught everyone's attention as she showcased her dance prowess during a ceremony held to celebrate the coronation of President Akufo-Addo’s sister as a queen mother.

The event took place at the Presbyterian College of Education in Akropong Akuampem, located in the Eastern Region.



The purpose of the gathering was to officially bestow the title of Abrewatia Nana Abena Oye, also known as Abrewatia of Benkum Kyeame Abusua, upon President Akufo-Addo's sister, Madam Marigold.



The ceremony saw the presence of numerous dignitaries, including the President himself, who wore a white batakari smock paired with black trousers. The Chief of Staff, Madame Frema Osei-Opare, added her own stylish touch with a designer bag at the event.



However, stealing the spotlight was former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings.



She appeared resplendent in a long-sleeved lace ensemble and a turban, complementing the high-profile occasion.

As the event progressed, Nana Konadu was captured gracefully dancing to the rhythm of highlife music, much to the delight of fellow guests.









ID/KPE