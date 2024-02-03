Watch: Nana Yaa Jantuah and Ebo Buckman dance to Amerado’s Kweku Ananse song

Nana Yaa Jantuah and Ebo Buckman

Politicians they say are not enemies in real life as portrayed to the public on media platforms. They are often seen insulting each other and using derogatory words in their bid to defend their respective political parties.

In Ghana, there have been several examples of politicians engaging in heated arguments in defense of their parties and are later seen embracing each other as if nothing had happened between them.



Minority Leader, Ato Forson and Deputy Majority Leader Alexdander Afenyo Markin were used as examples to educate the youth to desist from political violence as the two were seen having dinner together shortly after a heated agreement on the floor of Parliament.



The trend continued in the studios of Happy 98.9 FM on Friday, February 2, 2023, as former CPP General Secretary, Nana Yaa Jantuah and Movement for Change’s Ebo Buckman were seen dancing to Amerado’s Kweku Ananse song shortly after their debate on the Epa Hoa Daben show.

Nana Yaa Jantuah and Ebo Buckman proved in the studios of Happy FM that they might not have the same political ideologies, but they are certainly not enemies and the same applies to their followers.



Watch the video below:



