Watch Piesie Esther’s grand entry at her 20th anniversary concert

Mon, 7 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian Gospel singer, Piesie Esther, put up a spectacular grand entry at her 25th-anniversary concert held at the Accra International Conference Centre on November 6th, 2022.

In a stage performance that depicted her transition from a struggling peasant into a successful woman, the ‘Waye Me Yie’ hitmaker caught the attention of the audience from the word go.

Piesie Esther arrived on stage dressed like a slave farmer with a basket in hand and while on stage, she lamented about her struggles to some of her peers dressed in similar costumes, even as she prayed to God for a change in her life.

She recited fervent prayers and in what looked like God’s visitation upon her life, her entire costume changed into a beautiful white gown.

Obviously thrilled by such a performance, patrons gave her a resounding applause and cheers.

The likes of the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare; Rev. Owusu Bempah, Ernest Opoku Jnr., Obaapa Christy, Roselyn Ngissah, and many other celebrities were present to show support to the Gospel singer.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
