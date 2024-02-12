Watch Strongman share very intimate moment with family on social media

Menu ›
Entertainment
Rapper Strongman has shared a video of himself spending quality time with his parents.
The rapper is seen playing a game of cards with his father while his mother cheers them on.
The rapper and his family are in a very joyful mood, according to the video he shared via X.
In recent times, the rapper, who usually shares a little about his family, seems to be taking his followers into an intimate realm.
Strongman is one of Ghana’s new school rap leads in the music game and has a number of records to his name.
This game de3 forget oo ???? pic.twitter.com/C1O0K3fyTr— Strongman Burner (@StrongmanBurner) February 10, 2024
