0

Watch Strongman share very intimate moment with family on social media

Strongman E1596624807921?fit=399%2C306&ssl=1 Strongman

Mon, 12 Feb 2024 Source: mynewsgh.com

Rapper Strongman has shared a video of himself spending quality time with his parents.

The rapper is seen playing a game of cards with his father while his mother cheers them on.

The rapper and his family are in a very joyful mood, according to the video he shared via X.

In recent times, the rapper, who usually shares a little about his family, seems to be taking his followers into an intimate realm.

Strongman is one of Ghana’s new school rap leads in the music game and has a number of records to his name.

Watch Video video below:

